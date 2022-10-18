Jamie was successful in the blind auditions, when Sir Tom Jones turned his chair.

Singer Jamie Andrew performed his spin on Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande in the hopes of impressing Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie on Saturday night.

The judges all looked as though they were enjoying the song, so much so that Sir Tom Jones turned his chair, allowing Jamie to progress to the next round of the ITV show.

Speaking about his success on the show, Jamie said: “At that stage being the very last person to perform, I was going to be chuffed for anyone to turn, but the fact that it was Tom Jones was super cool. I mean the guy has had an incredible career and has met some amazing singers and artists over the years and has been blessed to hear so many amazing singers and musicians, so for him to turn is really amazing for me.

"He seemed to really enjoy the performance and he paid me a huge compliment in comparing me to Kelly Jones from the Stereophonics who is one of my favourite singers of all time, so for me that was really cool to hear.

"Watching it back you could see all the coaches spring to life with the performance. They were all absolutely loving it. They were all turned, peeking around to watch the performance and their reactions seemed so natural, like they really loved the performance.”

Support from coach Sir Tom Jones was also appreciated by the Berwick star as he shared clips of Jamie’s performance to his social media pages, which will be followed by many talent agencies and music producers.

Unfortunately however, at the end of the episode featuring the call-backs, Jamie was unsuccessful.

Despite this, he is still planning to graft hard on the back of the exposure in the hopes of achieving his dream of becoming a sell-out artist.

The blind audition song is being released as a single this Friday and Jamie is continuing to “ride the wave” and taking all opportunities coming his way.

He also plans to return to to performing locally as a busker and performer in various venues across Berwick in the hopes of gaining his next big opportunity.

