Residents raised the alarm after the holes began to open up on Bellway Homes’ St Mary’s estate near Stannington.

The 172-home development is on the site of the former St Mary’s Hospital, and it is believed the holes are connected to the former hospital tunnels that ran under the site prior to the development.

Homeowner Samuel Lowe noticed the issue and he has accused the developer of a lack of urgency.

Residents have raised concerns after the holes began to open up on Bellway Homes’ St Mary’s estate.

He said: “Sink holes have now started to open up just metres away from the newest phases of homes, which seem to be old tunnels from the hospital that Bellway haven’t filled correctly.

“Although I informed Bellway over a month ago, there has been no urgency to cordon the area off, never mind inspect and fix the issue. This is very worrying for us residents.”

Bellway has confirmed that since Mr Lowe got in touch with the Local Democracy Reporting Service, it has taken action to secure the site and will carry out any work necessary to solve the problem.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “Bellway has begun investigating the issues raised after being made aware of the situation yesterday, and will undertake any remedial works needed at St Mary’s estate.

An image taken at the St Mary’s site near Stannington in September 2020 by Google.

“The area in question has been fenced off and residents can be rest assured that Bellway places the highest priority on their safety.”

It isn’t the first time issues with the site have been raised – in October, a petition with more than 300 signatures was handed to Northumberland County Council criticising Bellway over the development.

Residents said there were a series of concerns about the St Mary’s development, including a large amount of construction waste remaining on the site and the fact that a number of landscaping elements specified during the planning process had not been completed.

