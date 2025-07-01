The SENRUG pro-rail voluntary group that campaigns for better rail services in Northumberland and beyond is holding a public meeting next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The guest speaker at the meeting in Morpeth Town Hall, which starts at 7.30pm, is Simon Walton.

He is the former chair of the Borders Rail Campaign, which successfully saw passenger trains restored between Edinburgh and Tweedbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his talk, there will be opportunity to ask Simon questions about his campaigning experience and the lessons we can learn in Northumberland – as SENRUG seeks to build on the success of its Northumberland Line campaign with more new rail services across the county.

Morpeth Town Hall.

SENRUG chair Dennis Fancett said: “The meetings is open to anyone, you don’t have to be a member to come, but we very much hope those who agree with our objectives will join their local campaign group.

“After all, the more people we speak for, the louder our voice is heard.”