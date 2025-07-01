Simon Walton to speak at SENRUG rail group meeting in Morpeth
The guest speaker at the meeting in Morpeth Town Hall, which starts at 7.30pm, is Simon Walton.
He is the former chair of the Borders Rail Campaign, which successfully saw passenger trains restored between Edinburgh and Tweedbank.
After his talk, there will be opportunity to ask Simon questions about his campaigning experience and the lessons we can learn in Northumberland – as SENRUG seeks to build on the success of its Northumberland Line campaign with more new rail services across the county.
SENRUG chair Dennis Fancett said: “The meetings is open to anyone, you don’t have to be a member to come, but we very much hope those who agree with our objectives will join their local campaign group.
“After all, the more people we speak for, the louder our voice is heard.”
