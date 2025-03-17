“It’s been an incredible journey and I’m excited for what’s next.”

Well-known in Morpeth for being the owner of a flag-making business, Simon Walker is also making his mark with his carpet and upholstery cleaning company.

The Flag Man was established 32 years ago in Longhorsley by Simon’s father, who was inspired by a trip to America where he saw car flags displaying team loyalty.

Starting with custom car flags for football clubs such as Newcastle United and Manchester United, the business expanded into corporate and bespoke flag-making. One of The Flag Man’s most prestigious projects was for NASA.

In the early days of the internet, NASA found The Flag Man online and commissioned custom regional flags to be taken aboard a space shuttle mission.

Simon Walker at Sanderson Arcade. Picture by Steve Brock Photography.

Today, The Flag Man specialises in producing high-quality, durable flags for businesses, clubs and local organisations.

Simon said: “Unlike mass-produced flags available online, ours are crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, ensuring they last for years.”

In September 2008, Morpeth was devastated by one of the worst floods in its history. One of the properties hit was The Flag Man’s previous premises.

While dealing with the painstaking process of restoring his own business, Simon encountered at first hand the challenges of post-flood clean-up. But he also identified a gap in the market where he could make a difference.

Simon Walker and Sanderson Arcade centre manager Lottie Thompson. Picture by Steve Brock Photography.

He trained in flood restoration and established Anytime Flood Restoration (AFR), specialising in professional carpet and upholstery cleaning, with a particular focus on flood recovery. Recently, Clean-Ex carpet and upholstery cleaning was added to the portfolio and it covers the whole of the North East.

Simon explained: “I saw for my how vital it was to have a reliable, high-quality restoration service.

“We work with homeowners, landlords, student accommodations, offices and even pubs and clubs to restore their carpets and upholstery to pristine condition.”

One of AFR Clean-Ex’s most prestigious achievements is securing the contract to provide cleaning services to the Sanderson Arcade shopping centre in Morpeth.

Reflecting on his journey, Simon said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built with The Flag Man and AFR Clean-Ex. From crafting flags that symbolises pride and unity to restoring homes and businesses after devastating floods, our work is all about quality and service.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I’m excited for what’s next.”