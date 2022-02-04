Simon collects glasses for people in need abroad

The glasses were packed into cardboard boxes that when piled up exceeded Simon Pringle’s height.

They are sent for categorising and eventual dispatch to ‘third world’ countries for people who would otherwise be unable to afford them.

One of the consequences of Covid-19 has been that the UK Lions sorting centre has been unable to process the glasses it has received.

However, normal service has been resumed and an additional sorting centre established.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, Morpeth Lion Simon Pringle has continued collecting spectacles from local opticians – to the point that it has had an impact on the available space in his garage.

He has now been able to pack approximately 3,000 pairs of glasses and dispatch them to the new sorting centre based near Birmingham.

Simon said: “The club is very grateful for the support given to this worthwhile project that will bring improved sight to so many people throughout the world.

“We are particularly grateful to the local opticians collecting on our behalf. These include Greens and Boots in Morpeth and Aarons and McGregors in Ashington.