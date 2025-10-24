A unique 24-hour sim racing event raised £12,536 for a Morpeth-based charity.

The event, known as the Basic24, was held on the iRacing platform – where competitors took on a solo 24-hour endurance challenge, complete with compulsory pitstop breaks and fun ‘donation-driven penalties’.

Led by Andrew Dawson, alongside head organiser James Hough and YouTuber Basic Ollie, it is the first online fundraising event of its kind for the MS Research and Relief Fund (MSRRF) charity that is dedicated to supporting people affected by multiple sclerosis.

The Basic24 is now in its third year, growing from a small idea between friends into a major community fundraiser, and 2025 marked its most successful year yet.

Basic Ollie (Oliver Furnell), a full-time YouTuber and sim racing streamer, hosted the event on his popular channel.

Andrew’s mother Judith lives with multiple sclerosis. As a regular user of both Benmar House and The Pashler Physiotherapy Centre, her journey inspired Andrew to choose MSRRF.

Andrew said: “Over the years, we’ve built a close-knit community through sim racing. A community that supports each other both on and off the track.

“Choosing MSRRF is our way of showing that support where it truly matters. Having been directly affected by multiple sclerosis through my mum’s experience, I truly understand the wonderful work that this charity does.”

MSRRF provides free access to physiotherapy, exercise sessions, complementary therapies and more – helping individuals maintain independence, mobility and improve mental well-being.

“We are blown away by the generosity and creativity behind this event,” said Diane Charlton, charity manager.

“Andrew's story and Ollie’s platform brought our cause to thousands of new supporters. The £12,536 raised will make a real difference to people living with MS.”

The charity offers grants for aids, adaptations, equipment and services to people affected by MS. It receives no statutory funding and relies entirely on donations, grants and community fundraising to keep its services free.

For more information about what it does, go to www.msrrf.org.uk