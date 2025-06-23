Efforts to help more women break free of tobacco dependency and stress the importance of protecting the unborn children of those who are pregnant have had an impact in Northumberland and other parts of the North East.

Figures released this week from NHS Digital show that six per cent of pregnant women in Northumberland were smoking at the time of delivery in 2024/25, compared to 14.4% in 2019/20 and 20.3% in 2011/12.

Looking at the wider region, 7.8% of women from the North East and North Cumbria were smoking at the time of delivery in 2024/25, compared to 15.4% in 2019/20 and 19.2% in 2011/12.

As well as more women following through by successfully quitting smoking whilst they were pregnant, co-ordinated efforts across the NHS and local authorities in the region have had an impact.

For smoking in pregnancy, women who smoke are given clear information about the risks to themselves and unborn babies by their midwife and at booking appointments – and are referred to support to quit.

Initiatives that are working well include the provision of approved quitting aids and referral to stop smoking support and carbon monoxide monitoring by midwives.

Ailsa Rutter, director of the Fresh regional programme for tobacco control, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the progress made across the North East and North Cumbria. This is a significant health milestone to see the lowest smoking at the time of delivery rates on record.

“This is the result of co-ordinated, compassionate and evidence-based efforts across the health system to support expectant mothers and families.”