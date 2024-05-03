Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Throughout his life, Eric Lomax was an avid collector of railway books and ephemera. The Anderson & Garland Collector’s Auction offered such items from the Lomax estate.

Lot 276 of the auction was described as a collection of 19th Century and later books and ephemera, primarily relating to the Caledonian Railway and Scottish ports and harbours.

It was sold for almost 10 times its estimate of £50, reaching a total price of £455 including fees.

Lot 277 was a collection of 19th Century ephemera relating to Etna Iron and Steel Works, Motherwell. It was sold for £234 including fees, with the original estimate being £60-80.

The other lot from the Lomax estate that was sold (275) was a collection of early-mid 20th Century ephemera relating to the Gold Coast Railway in Ghana, where he was stationed after the Second World War. The sale – £91 including fees – was within the estimate range.

Eric was captured by the Japanese in Singapore in 1942, later turning his experience as a prisoner of war on Thailand’s ‘death railway’ into a memoir, The Railway Man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was adapted into a 2013 film of the same title, starring Colin Firth as Eric.