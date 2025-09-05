A creative learning charity based in Northumberland that works across the county and other parts of the North East has received a six-figure investment from the foundation of a multinational brand to support children and young people with their mental health and well-being.

Mortal Fools has secured funding of NOK3,000,000 – approximately £215,000 – from Kavli Trust, the foundation arm of the parent company of popular cheese brand Primula, to develop its high-impact work supporting the mental health and well-being of children and young people.

The award-winning theatre, drama and creative learning charity has developed a range of creative projects as new and pioneering alternative responses to tackling the mounting children's mental health crisis in the UK.

This is the second round of grant funding that Mortal Fools has received from Kavli Trust, which prioritises supporting projects that enhance children and young people’s mental health and well-being as part of its global approach, and this support will enable Mortal Fools to further develop three areas of its work.

Some of the funding will go to the MELVA Digital programme.

MELVA Digital is an award-winning creative digital programme that improves Key Stage 2 children’s mental health knowledge and practical self-management techniques through multi-media storytelling and has already reached 11,000 young people in 130 educational settings.

This new funding will support the addition of an illustrated novel to the programme for 2025/26 and other new resources.

The development of their Wellbeing Practice Guide and Evaluation Toolkit into an online digital programme, accessible to users across the UK, will be boosted.

This on-going commitment will also support the furtherance of Mortal Fools’ expertise in the field of creative health, with a particular focus on work in co-creation and applied interventions. For example, in schools to support transition and prevent absenteeism.

Kiz Crosbie, Mortal Fools’ artistic director and CEO, said: “We continue to be deeply grateful for Kavli Trust’s on-going commitment to our work.

“The team really take the time to get to know the organisations, the people and the projects they support, and together we can bring about enormously positive outcomes for the children and young people involved.

“We look forward to many more years of fruitful collaboration with them.”