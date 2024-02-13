News you can trust since 1854
Shrovetide Alnwick 2024.

Shrove Tuesday football tradition takes place in Alnwick

Tradition was upheld as the annual Shrove Tuesday football match took place in Alnwick.
By Ian Smith
Published 13th Feb 2024, 16:44 GMT

St Michael’s took the bragging rights with a 2-1 win over St Paul’s on a bright afternoon at The Pastures.

Thomas Harker, 14, a pupil at Duchess’s High School, scored a brace of ‘hales’ to secure the win.

It ended with a mad dash to try and get the match ball to the other side of the River Aln.

The match was first recorded in 1762 and this was the 193rd game played since 1828.

The fixture is one of only five Shrove Tuesday games still in existence.

The game has only a few rules with the goals decorated with greenery and standing about 400 yards apart. The winner is the first to score two ‘hales’.

Match action in the shadow of Alnwick Castle.

1. Hale

Match action in the shadow of Alnwick Castle. Photo: Ian Smith

Thomas Harker scored two.

2. Match winner

Thomas Harker scored two. Photo: Ian Smith

Muddy conditions.

3. Mud

Muddy conditions. Photo: Ian Smith

The Duke's piper leads the procession.

4. Procession

The Duke's piper leads the procession. Photo: Ian Smith

