St Michael’s took the bragging rights with a 2-1 win over St Paul’s on a bright afternoon at The Pastures.

Thomas Harker, 14, a pupil at Duchess’s High School, scored a brace of ‘hales’ to secure the win.

It ended with a mad dash to try and get the match ball to the other side of the River Aln.

The match was first recorded in 1762 and this was the 193rd game played since 1828.

The fixture is one of only five Shrove Tuesday games still in existence.

The game has only a few rules with the goals decorated with greenery and standing about 400 yards apart. The winner is the first to score two ‘hales’.