Thousands of members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (commonly known as the RMT) are currently on a 48-hour strike and another one is set to take place on January 6 and 7 after they rejected offers in a dispute over pay, job security and working conditions.

The show of support at the station was by local RMT members and members of the Berwick Trades Council.

Sarah Roelofs, Acting Secretary of Berwick Trades Council, said: “We support the RMT because we believe they are not just fighting for themselves, but for us all.

The picket line at Berwick Railway Station.