Show of support at Berwick Railway Station for workers on strike
Placards and banners were on display at Berwick Railway Station to back railway employees on strike.
Thousands of members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (commonly known as the RMT) are currently on a 48-hour strike and another one is set to take place on January 6 and 7 after they rejected offers in a dispute over pay, job security and working conditions.
The show of support at the station was by local RMT members and members of the Berwick Trades Council.
Sarah Roelofs, Acting Secretary of Berwick Trades Council, said: “We support the RMT because we believe they are not just fighting for themselves, but for us all.
“This is not just about fair pay – though they certainly deserve that – but also for decent living standards and safe working conditions, against the so-called 'modernisation' reforms that would significantly increase driver-only trains and close ticket offices – also reducing staff to support rail passengers, especially disabled and older people.”