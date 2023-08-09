News you can trust since 1854
Shortlist announced for Lindisfarne Prize for Crime Fiction

Five talented writers have been shortlisted for the Lindisfarne Prize for Crime Fiction, which sees its fifth year of running.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read

Robert Meddes, Sarah Jeffery, Alan Sendall, Karys Frank and Sarah Williams are all up for the prestigious literary prize, which celebrates the outstanding crime and thriller storytelling of those who are from, or whose work celebrates, the North East of England.

The submissions will be judged by the prize’s esteemed panel of judges, made up of founder of Newcastle Noir crime fiction festival Dr Jacky Collins, bestselling Newcastle-based crime writer Trevor Wood, BBC Look North presenter Carol Malia and the international bestselling author and founder of the Prize, LJ Ross.

Its aim is not only to provide financial support, but to help build and maintain creative confidence for new, emerging and established writers in the crime and thriller genre.

Top row (L-R) Karys Frank and Alan Sendall. Bottom row (L-R) Sarah Jefferey, Robert Meddes and Sarah Williams.Top row (L-R) Karys Frank and Alan Sendall. Bottom row (L-R) Sarah Jefferey, Robert Meddes and Sarah Williams.
One of the shortlisted authors, Alan Sendall, from Whitley Bay, said: “It’s the first writing contest I have entered, and to be shortlisted gives me a much-needed boost in confidence.”

LJ Ross, author and founder of the Lindisfarne Prize for Crime Fiction, said: “What started as a humble endeavour has now evolved into a prestigious literary prize, celebrating exceptional storytelling from this vibrant region while helping to nurture and uplift writers, providing them with the resources and encouragement they need to succeed.”

The winner will be announced on September 6 and will receive a cash prize to support the completion of their work, alongside funding for membership of the Society of Authors (SoA) and the Alliance of Independent Authors (ALLi).

