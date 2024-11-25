A North East independent film company has premiered its Northumberland-based film ‘The Other Birthday’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Other Birthday was shot in June at locations in Northumberland, with Gabriel Brown as director and Giulia Vascotto as script writer.

The Terabithia Pictures short film stars North East actors Sarah Seymour and Joseph Hammal as Megan and Tom, a turbulent couple whose relationship is pushed to the brink on the day of their dog’s tenth birthday party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entire project was shot over three days, at a residential area and cemetery in Alnwick, the moors at the B634 to Rothbury and Longhoughton Community Centre.

Director Gabriel Brown and writer Giulia Vascotto at the premiere.

Gabriel said: “The Other Birthday is a real testament to the quality of a Terabithia shoot and what its crew can achieve. Everyone knocked this one out of the park, from my partner in crime Giulia with her fantastic script, through to both the shoot crew and the brilliant post-production team.”

Giulia added: “Making The Other Birthday was an absolute dream: a fantastic crew, brilliant cast, and a director that found the perfect way to bring the story to life. A special thanks goes out to Gabriel, who not only believed in my script more than I did, but took every care to ensure everyone was excited and happy with the end result.”

The pair are working on their next project ‘Different Shores’, a short about an abrasive caregiver and a stubborn elderly woman in a coastal village. Co-producer of The Other Birthday, Mariella Klein, is joining them to shoot in early 2025 in Northumberland.

The Other Birthday premiered at Newcastle’s Star and Shadow cinema and is now being submitted to festivals for 2025.