The choir, led by award-winning activities co-ordinator Richard Dobinson, is made up of some of the residents at Riverside House in Low Stanners. Richard was inspired to start it after watching the ‘Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure’ documentary that was shown on the BBC.

Its inaugural performance at St James’ Community Centre saw the group dazzle a packed-out audience of more than 100 people. The choir sung songs inspired by their childhood mixed in with a variety of Geordie anthems such as The Blaydon Races.

The choir spent over three months rehearsing twice a week and was fronted by former music teacher and resident Margaret Evans, who taught at Hirst School in Ashington.

Attendees at the final performance included Morpeth Mayor Alison Byard, residents’ friends and family, along with children from Goosehill Nursery who regularly visit the home as part of its intergenerational community work.

Richard said: “It was fantastic to see the choir finally perform in front of a live audience. Our members have been working incredibly hard in perfecting their performance and to perform it in front of over 100 people is something really special.

“Seeing the residents perform so brilliantly brought a tear to my eye and I’m looking forward to hosting more performances in the future."

Julie Roper, home manager, added: “Since the first rehearsal session, the group has come on leaps and bounds. Richard has been amazing keeping the project on track and you have to admire his perseverance and love for this job.”

The short film can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpPEA2jhnu4

Meanwhile, residents at Riverside House Care Home will be sticking on their blue suede shoes to celebrate the coronation with a visit from ‘The King’ himself, Elvis Presley impersonator James Fox.