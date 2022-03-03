Shoppers urged to help support events at Cramlington visitor attraction

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is asking shoppers at Asda Cramlington to support its upcoming events at Northumberlandia.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is calling on shoppers at Asda Cramlington to support its upcoming events via the Green Token Scheme.

Between now and the end of May, the wildlife charity has been named as one of three charities set to receive a cash boost of either £300, £400 or £500 from customers, to be spent on its summer events at nearby Northumberlandia.

Each year, the Asda Foundation, invests £1million into local communities through Green Token Giving, with each store choosing three local causes every four months to benefit from the scheme.

Traditionally, each customer is given a token at the end of their in-store purchase to support the charity of his or her choice via the Green Token box.

Due to covid restrictions still in place in stores, the donations buckets have been removed but shoppers are being encouraged to vote online at: www.asda.com/green-tokens

Asda Cramlington is no stranger to the Lady of the North, having supported a number of Chrstmas and half term events on the Blagdon Lane site for the past five years.

Speaking about the store’s support for the wildlife charity, Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust events officer, said: “Our summer events didn’t really happen for children over the past two years, so I’m delighted we are able to plan our programme of activities this year, both self-led and in groups.