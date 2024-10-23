Shoe brand Rieker opening a new store at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth
The popular footwear retailer is launching its latest venture at the popular Morpeth shopping centre on Monday, November 11.
The development has also resulted in the creation of five new members of staff – a manager, an assistant manager and three part-time staff.
Customers can take advantage of an offer in the store’s first week. Between November 12 and 15, visitors will receive 15 per cent off all Rieker-branded footwear and handbags.
Paul Isaacs, Rieker’s retail operations manager, said: “I am excited to bring our brand to Morpeth.
“We fell in love with the centre and the town when we visited to view the unit, and we are looking forward to sharing our full range of footwear over our three brands – Rieker (comfort and style), R Rieker (sports and style) and Remonte, which is proud to introduce the Elizabeth Hurley collaboration along with its core ranges.
“We look forward to getting to know and serve the Morpeth community, and becoming a part of the Sanderson Arcade family.”
The store will be open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5.30pm, and Sundays between 10.30am and 4.30pm.
Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “It has been a really busy year and we have welcomed a number of high-profile retailers to the centre, with Rieker being the latest.
“We wish the team every success for the future and we are sure that our shoppers will love their footwear and accessories.”
