Shock and dismay have been expressed after a bus operator announced it was axing services between the Berwick area and parts of Berwickshire from next month.
By Paul Kelly
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST
Service 34 is one of the services being axed from next month.Service 34 is one of the services being axed from next month.
Service 34 is one of the services being axed from next month.

Northumberland-based Travelsure is to cease operation of some bus services in the county, blaming a national shortage of drivers for the decision.

The services that are affected and will cease on October 24 are as follows :Service 32 – Tweedmouth – Berwick – Paxton – Hutton – Swinton; Service 34 – Tweedmouth – Berwick – Eyemouth – Duns; Service 236 – Ayton – Eyemouth – Berwick; Service 260 – Tweedmouth – Duns.

Scottish Borders Council is working with alternative service providers to maintain connectivity across the Berwickshire area and is exploring all options available to it.

But the announcement has sent shockwaves through local communities, with many residents taking to social media to express their views.

One said: “It’s shocking that people in Berwickshire can’t get buses. They are fewer than any other region and the price is twice the price of other regions too.”

Another contributor blamed poor wages for the cutbacks, saying: “Maybe if bus owners paid appropriate wages there would be no shortage of bus drivers – the wages nowadays are disgraceful.”

Residents affected should refer to the Borders Buses website for alternative routes – https://ow.ly/iqOJ50PMSi6

The Pingo on-demand transport service also operates seven days per week from 7am until 9pm. For further information, please go to https://ow.ly/3sMB50PMSi5

Related topics:BerwickBerwickshireEyemouthNorthumberland