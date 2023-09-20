Service 34 is one of the services being axed from next month.

Northumberland-based Travelsure is to cease operation of some bus services in the county, blaming a national shortage of drivers for the decision.

The services that are affected and will cease on October 24 are as follows :Service 32 – Tweedmouth – Berwick – Paxton – Hutton – Swinton; Service 34 – Tweedmouth – Berwick – Eyemouth – Duns; Service 236 – Ayton – Eyemouth – Berwick; Service 260 – Tweedmouth – Duns.

Scottish Borders Council is working with alternative service providers to maintain connectivity across the Berwickshire area and is exploring all options available to it.

But the announcement has sent shockwaves through local communities, with many residents taking to social media to express their views.

One said: “It’s shocking that people in Berwickshire can’t get buses. They are fewer than any other region and the price is twice the price of other regions too.”

Another contributor blamed poor wages for the cutbacks, saying: “Maybe if bus owners paid appropriate wages there would be no shortage of bus drivers – the wages nowadays are disgraceful.”

Residents affected should refer to the Borders Buses website for alternative routes – https://ow.ly/iqOJ50PMSi6