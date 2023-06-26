A framed shirt in memory of Ryan Renton has been collected by life-long friend Charlie Warcup and Tweedmouth Amateurs FC vice captain Shane Macgregor.

In addition, the club has announced on its Facebook page that the number 7 shirt Ryan wore during his time at Tweedmouth Amateurs will now be retired.

A separate post on the page stated: “Ryan was an inspiration to us all. He fought so hard and continued to show great strength throughout his treatment.

Charlie Warcup and Shane Macgregor with the framed shirt in memory of Ryan Renton, right.

“Rento touched the hearts of so many in our community; his energy and enthusiasm towards, not just football, but life as whole, shone through and will never be forgotten.

“Our thoughts are very much with Ryan's family and we send all of our love and deepest condolences to them at this difficult time.

Ryan was a Manchester United fan from the age of five and his family has posted on social media the letter they received from the club’s manager Erik ten Hag that included the following: “On behalf of the staff and players at Manchester United, please accept out heartfelt condolences to you all on the loss of your loved one.

“Hold tight to memories for comfort and may the love and support of those around you help you through the days ahead.”

Ryan was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia back in 2015 when he was just 19. He went through gruelling spells of treatment and although he had been in remission, his lymphoma relapsed.

His loved ones therefore looked abroad for trials that could make a long-term difference and options were identified in the USA, Spain and Israel. In the meantime, he had clinical trial treatment in the UK.

Various events and activities took place as the people of Berwick and further afield rallied round, and at April this year a total of £186,000 had been raised towards the goal of around £500,000 – a combination of online donations, cash from fundraisers and people putting notes and coins in buckets placed at local businesses and shops.

