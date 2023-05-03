News you can trust since 1854
Shilbottle schoolgirls raise cash for their school

Two selfless pupils from Shilbottle Primary School have clubbed together to raise cash for their school.

By Charlie Watson
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read

Imogen Richaby and Kasey Ord set up outside Morrison’s in Alnwick on Monday to sell books to members of the community.

The pair created leaflets and posted them through their neighbours doors to advertise the fundraiser.

The 10-year-olds managed to raise an incredible £250, which will go towards sports equipment at their school.

Imogen Richaby and Kasey Ord raised cash for their school.Imogen Richaby and Kasey Ord raised cash for their school.
Paul Richaby, Imogen’s dad, said: “It was a totally selfless act. They gave up their day to raise money for the school even though they’re only going to be there for another couple of months.

"They absolutely loved doing it. There was such a nice community spirit, people coming down and buying books or donating more for them to sell. It was amazing and they really enjoyed themselves.

"They’re already thinking about what they can do next. They have some books spare so who knows what they’ll decide to do next.”

