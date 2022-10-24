The fundraiser at Lal Khazana in Shilbottle was to raise cash for the Shaw family who live in the village.

Nala and Teddi, aged three and one, were both diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) – a rare life-limiting disease which affects the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves.

Tragically, the elder sister is not able to receive treatment, and is not expected to live beyond childhood.

Lal Khazana raised £870 through a set menu and a raffle.

However, there is hope for Teddi, who has started a course of gene therapy treatment.

Lal Khazana hosted a fundraising night on October 19 to raise cash to help meet the needs of hospital travel, medical equipment and days out to create family memories.

The evening involved a set menu, with each meal including an appetiser, starter, main course and side orders for £20. A fiver from each meal went into the pot for the Shaw family.

Raffle tickets were also available with prizes being up for grabs that were donated by local businesses.

The total cash raised for the family through both the food and the raffle was £870, which will be a huge help to the family during this heartbreaking time.

Ash Hussain, assistant manager at Lal Khazana, said: “We would like to thank everyone who joined us for Nala and Teddi Shaw's fundraising evening at Lal Khazana.

"We are pleased that the set menu was a huge hit with diners, everyone had a great evening and we received fantastic feedback.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who attended, local businesses for their cooperation and all the team at Lal Khazana for their hard work to make the night a success.