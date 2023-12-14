Shilbottle Primary School helps raise over £1,000 for HospiceCare North Northumberland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The students helped their community raise money for HospiceCare North Northumberland by holding a bake sale as well as a pie and soup morning.
In a cumulative effort across the Shilbottle Forum, Shilbottle Primary School and the Shilbottle Parish Council they managed to raise a grand total of £1,150.
Beth Patterson, events and community fundraiser, said: “Thank you to everyone involved for your efforts and hard work. We are very grateful for the continuous and dedicated support out in the community.
"All of our like-minded supporters, out in the community, help us to continue offering this support to those in need and to continue striving for excellence in everything we do.”
All of the donations raised will go to HospiceCare and stay within North Northumberland in order to support local people and their families living with a life limiting illness.