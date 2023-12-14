Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The students helped their community raise money for HospiceCare North Northumberland by holding a bake sale as well as a pie and soup morning.

In a cumulative effort across the Shilbottle Forum, Shilbottle Primary School and the Shilbottle Parish Council they managed to raise a grand total of £1,150.

Beth Patterson, events and community fundraiser, said: “Thank you to everyone involved for your efforts and hard work. We are very grateful for the continuous and dedicated support out in the community.

Organiser Elizabeth Haddow with members of the forum and pupils from Shilbottle Primary Shool.

"All of our like-minded supporters, out in the community, help us to continue offering this support to those in need and to continue striving for excellence in everything we do.”