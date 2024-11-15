Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother’s campaign to help youngsters in Northumberland wake up to a Christmas present continues.

The first festive toy appeal was launched in 2020 by Ashleigh Duke and her daughter, Scarlett.

Ashleigh was inspired to do something to help families after the Covid lockdowns left many unable to afford Christmas presents and set up her charitable association ‘Scarlett’s Helping Hand’ to encourage donations and support families in need.

All of the donated money and toys are handed over to Northumberland Children’s Services department at the beginning of December, who distribute the gifts to social workers across the county.

Ashleigh Duke and her daughter Scarlett continue to collect important donations for children this Christmas.

Ashleigh said: “Covid was our best year and it had gone a bit quiet after, but this year it’s so far so good. We might even top Covid this year because it's gone crazy.

“We had 40 angels where the kids write down what they want for Christmas and we've completed all of them except two.”

Businesses and organisations have since become involved with the cause, providing donations and their premises as drop-off locations across the county.

Alnwick business William Hackett has been donating £200 each year since 2021 to go towards presents for kids, and drop-off points now include Ashleigh’s home in Shilbottle, Morrisons, The Original Factory Shop and Robinson’s - all in Alnwick, CIRCA in Amble and Ashington businesses Melly's Carpets, Beds & Sofas, and Station Court Care Home.

Staff at Northumberland Estates also got involved by taking on some angels at the suggestion of the clerk of work, Riannon Mason.

A spokesperson from Northumberland Estates said: "Northumberland Estates is proud to support an initiative that captures the spirit of the festive season and offers a meaningful way to give back to our local community.

“For many families, Christmas can be a difficult time. In partnership with Scarlett’s Helping Hand, we've launched a Christmas Gifting Tree, inviting our staff to choose a tag and purchase a gift which will then be delivered to vulnerable families in the area.”

Anyone who would like to donate can do so through their PayPal here or you can fulfil a child’s request by buying something from their Amazon wish list, which can be found here.

For more information about the appeal, go the the Facebook page Scarlett’s Helping Hand.