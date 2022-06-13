Ally Wallace and her fiance Jake Shaw, also from Shilbottle, were devastated when two-year-old Nala and her sister Teddi were diagnosed with the genetic disorder Metachromatic Leukodystrophy or MLD.

Tragically, Nala is not expected to live beyond childhood and is unable to receive treatment because her brain has deteriorated too far already.

Steve Ballantyne in training.

Steve Ballantyne is taking on a challenge to run 10K in less than 90 minutes on July 3 in Newcastle, an event which is part of the Great North Run series.

He said: “I have been inspired to do something to help after reading their story and especially with it being so close to home. It’s tragic but it’s also important that more awareness of it is raised.”

Steve recently raised £1,300 for Children with Cancer UK by completing the Three Peaks Challenge in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

“I’ve done lots of fundraisers for children’s charities in the past and this one will be very special,” said Steve. “It makes me feel a whole lot better if I’ve gone out and tried to help in some way.”

The former teacher, who is now in the British Army, added: “I’m pretty hopeful I’ll be able to do the challenge in under 90 minutes. I’m still training hard.”