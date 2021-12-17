Shilbottle man stepping out for charity with Three Peaks Challenge

Steve Ballantyne training in the Cheviots.

Steve Ballantyne is already building up his training to cope with the challenge, having also recently joined the British Army as an infantry soldier.

“I have three kids and I’m incredibly lucky that they are healthy as the thought of any of them getting cancer would break my heart,” he said.

"Children with Cancer UK actively raises and invests money for vital specialist research to save the lives of every child with cancer and keep their family together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Its vision is a world where every child diagnosed with cancer gets to ring their end of cancer treatment bell.

"That’s something that preys on my mind quite a lot. What would life be like if my children were in that position and didn’t have that chance? No child should have to die with cancer."

Steve will attempt to reach the summits of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough across the Yorkshire Dales National Park – involving an ascent of 5,600 feet ascent and 24 miles of trekking in under 12 hours, next April.

He hopes to raise £1,000.

A keen musician and former teacher, Steve has helped raised some £6,000 for charity over the past decade from band nights and other fundraisers.

He said: “I’m no different to many others in that my family has been affected by cancer, although fortunately not children, so it’s always been something that is close to my heart.”