Shilbottle man conquers Three Peaks Challenge

Fundraiser Steve Ballantyne.

Former teacher Steve Ballantyne, who recently joined the British Army as an infantry soldier, managed the feat in 10 hours and 15 minutes – comfortably inside the 12 hour target.

The challenge involved scaling the summits of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough across the Yorkshire Dales National Park – involving an ascent of 5,600 feet ascent and 24 miles of trekking.

"It was incredible,” he enthused. "For all that it was a tough and gruelling test, it could not have gone better. The training I’ve done for the army paid off.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was among 120 people taking part, split into 11 groups.

“The toughest part is that you also have to walk between each hill and they’re seven miles apart,” he said. “At least if you’re doing the national three peaks you’re getting a five hour rest in between where you can get a rest.

"By the time I got to the last hill I realised how much of a challenge it is. By the time I got to the top of Whernside and had a look around every step was painful.

"It felt like I was walking on the moon because every step took so much effort.”

The father-of-three has raised £1,265 for Children with Cancer UK.

The charity actively raises and invests money for vital specialist research to save the lives of every child with cancer and keep their family together.