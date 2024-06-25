Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The French friends of a Shilbottle exchange association are coming to enjoy a diamond anniversary celebration in Northumberland.

Shilbottle has been twinned with the French village of Héry since 1963 – during 60 years of friendship, many young people and families have enjoyed happy and memorable exchanges in Northumberland and in France.

Nineteen people visited France in 2023 to celebrate 60 years since the first group of 15 young people came to Shilbottle in 1964, and this July is the turn of the French people of Héry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Héry is a village in a rural area about 80 miles south east of Paris, in the Burgundy region.

Welcome Evening in Hery, 2023.

During the first exchange, overseas travel was much more costly and much less routine than it is today, so it was a very special opportunity to travel abroad and experience life in another country. Some people from Shilbottle involved in 1967 are still participating with the Amicale today.

Gill Bray, chairman of the association, said: "If we pause for thought, in a world where many things don’t last or get discarded, it’s a remarkable achievement for a village exchange between two small villages with a potential for a language barrier, to be ongoing 60 years down the line.

"Some of the friendships have spanned the 60 years; others are only a year old. They’re all precious and demonstrate how despite the distance, despite the differences, despite Covid, we can all build and maintain friendships that enrich our lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exchange will begin with a celebratory welcome reception at Shilbottle Community Hall in mid-July and around 20 French friends will be hosted by families in Shilbottle and surrounding areas.

Photo of young people leaving for Héry in 1967. Photo by Kenneth Graham Photography.

During the week, they will visit Bamburgh Castle, the Grace Darling Museum and Aln Valley Railway as well as have a barbecue with musical entertainment. Other days the hosts can share their favourite places and experiences with their guests, or simply relax. To end the week, there will be an anniversary lunch at Eshott Hall, before the French guests return home by train.

Gill added: “We are all looking forward to celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first visit to Shilbottle with our friends from Héry. We hope the exchange will be memorable for all involved.”