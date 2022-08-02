Shilbottle fundraiser brings in over £8,000 for Nala, Teddi and family

Nala and Teddi Shaw have the genetic disorder Metachromatic Leukodystrophy or MLD.

Tragically, Nala, two, is not expected to live beyond childhood and is unable to receive treatment because her brain has deteriorated too far already.

However, there is hope for Teddi, one, who has begun pioneering gene therapy treatment.

Nala and Teddi Shaw.

A family fun day was held at Shilbottle Community Hall on Saturday to raise funds for their parents, Ally and Jake.

Shannon Whiting, who helped organise it, said: “It was a really brilliant day.

"We had around 300 people turn up and have raised £8,820 – with donations still coming in.

A special cake was decorated.

“We’re overjoyed with the amount raised but more importantly the love and support shown to the family!”

She would like to thank all the volunteers, donors, residents and businesses who helped.

Ice creams were enjoyed.

Peppa Pig made an appearance.

Family fun day visitors.

There were fun rides.

The family fun day.

Some of the helpers.