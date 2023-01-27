Mandy and Simon Becconsall have arranged to leave the organisation 33% of their estate in their Will so it can continue its ‘invaluable’ work saving lives.

Mrs Becconsall said: “Like many people, we aren’t in a position to donate to the charity regularly so leaving GNAAS a gift in our will is an ideal way to show our support and a way of helping to futureproof a charity that’s so desperately needed.

“You don’t have to do outdoor extreme sports to appreciate the GNAAS and you just never know when it could be you or your loved one that needs them one day and accidents do unfortunately happen.”

They are among those being celebrated by the charity this Legacy Week as it encourages others to donate whatever they can in their Will – however big or small.

Mrs Becconsall, 60, added: “Changing our will to add in GNAAS this year was such an easy process.

“When we went to see the solicitor, straight away she said ‘GNAAS flew to my grandfather when he had an accident and he wouldn’t have survived without their help’, so it just goes to show how many people’s lives the charity has saved.”

In the last financial year, the GNAAS’ largest source of income was all thanks to supporters leaving the organisation a gift in their Will which totalled £5 million.

GNAAS is entirely publicly funded and must raise around £8 million per year to survive and without these donations, the charity would not have been able to attend the 1,732 callouts they were tasked to in the last financial year.

Mrs Becconsall said: “What GNAAS do is invaluable and so many lives would be lost without them.

“If you’re thinking about leaving GNAAS a gift in your will, go for it! It really isn’t a complicated process, all you have to do is contact a solicitor and take a small amount of time out of your day to go and see them to make the change.”