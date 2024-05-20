Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Community campaigners in Shilbottle have vowed to continue their battle for a Post Office presence in the village.

The current facility will close on Thursday, May 30 at 5.30pm due to the resignation of the postmaster and withdrawal of the Grange Road premises for Post Office use.

Elisabeth Haddow, chair of Shilbottle Parish Council, said: “The Post Office is still going to close but we’re not going to give up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public meeting in Shilbottle Community Hall last Monday night was attended by more than 100 local residents.

Shilbottle residents at a Post Office closure public meeting.

"The Shilbottle community is always very supportive but to have 106 people turn up to that meeting was absolutely fantastic and shows the strength of feeling,” said Mrs Haddow.

"Now, we’re looking for new premises and working to see if we can get funding to get it reopened before TSB and Lloyds close in Alnwick.”

She also praised the Post Office for its support ‘in pointing us in the right direction’ but conceded that the village is now facing the prospect of being without post office services for several months.

A campaign committee led by Chris Lendrum has been formed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nearest alternative Post Office branches are on Wagonway Road and Market Street in Alnwick, three miles away. TSB and Lloyds are scheduled to close in January 2025, although there are plans to provide a banking hub.

The closure announcement came as a shock to the community and there has been criticism of the lack of consultation.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, has called on the Post Office to work with the county and parish council to put outreach provision in place.

A Post Office spokesperson previously stated: “We apologise for any inconvenience that this closure may cause. In a very challenging economic climate Post Office has undertaken a comprehensive review of the network at a very detailed, local level, analysing customer demand and accessibility of Post Office products and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad