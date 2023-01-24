Staff at SherKhan are thrilled to have been shortlisted in the Curry Restaurant of the Year category – and now need your vote.

Up against the best across the country, the team are travelling to Manchester next month to find out if they have won the title.

Mohammed Quiyum, owner of Sherkhan’s said: “Reaching the finals is a huge achievement for us, so just to be going down there we are over the moon.

The SherKhan team.

"It’s huge. We are up against the best curry restaurants in England, Scotland and Wales so we hopefully we can bring the award back to Alnwick.”

Last year, the restaurant won two awards at English Curry Awards – Curry Restaurant Of The Year in the North East and Curry Restaurant Of The Year in England.

SherKhan wrote to their Facebook following: “We would like to thank our customers for bringing us this far, we couldn’t do this without you all.

“Thank you to the whole of SherKhan team who work tirelessly everyday, for all your hard work we wouldn’t be here without you all.

“Finally a Huge Thank You to Abz, Salam and family who work day and night to try to improve the restaurants service and quality of the food.

"It is really hard for them as everyone knows of the cost of living has gone up and how hard it’s been for hospitality trade with staff issues.”