News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

SherKhan of Alnwick donated all profits to Alzheimer's Society from One Day To Sing event

An Alnwick based family business raised over £500 for Alzheimer’s Society at the town’s biggest singing event of the year.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

SherKhan of Alnwick has raised £551 in total at the One Day To Sing event that took place in the town’s market square on September 24.

They had a stall set up selling Indian street food and all the money raised was donated to the Alzheimer’s Society charity, which aims to make changes for everyone affected by dementia. Its funded research goes towards improving diagnoses, developing new treatments, and improving care and support for people living with it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SherKhan was one of 60 businesses who pledged their money, support and services to help the event take place.

The family-run business set up a stall of Indian street food to serve at the One Day To Sing event.The family-run business set up a stall of Indian street food to serve at the One Day To Sing event.
The family-run business set up a stall of Indian street food to serve at the One Day To Sing event.
Most Popular

The owner, Mohammed Quiyum, and family stated: “We would like to thank everyone for their huge support and contribution. It was a wonderful day.

“Our restaurant is not just a business, we love to take part in any charity work or to help the community in anyway.”

Related topics:AlnwickAlzheimer's Society