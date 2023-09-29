Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SherKhan of Alnwick has raised £551 in total at the One Day To Sing event that took place in the town’s market square on September 24.

They had a stall set up selling Indian street food and all the money raised was donated to the Alzheimer’s Society charity, which aims to make changes for everyone affected by dementia. Its funded research goes towards improving diagnoses, developing new treatments, and improving care and support for people living with it.

SherKhan was one of 60 businesses who pledged their money, support and services to help the event take place.

The family-run business set up a stall of Indian street food to serve at the One Day To Sing event.

The owner, Mohammed Quiyum, and family stated: “We would like to thank everyone for their huge support and contribution. It was a wonderful day.