Sheriffs from across England and Wales visit Berwick for special weekend

Berwick’s Civic Party led 130 Sheriffs and former Sheriffs and their Consorts from the 15 shrieval towns of England and Wales in a procession that took place in the town.

By Canon Alan Hughes
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:15 am

As Berwick hosts the Sheriffs’ weekend once every 15 years, it was an excellent opportunity to showcase the town to influential civic visitors from 14 towns in England and Wales.

Piper Andrew Smith led the procession from Berwick Guildhall to Berwick Parish Church for a service led by the Right Reverend Mark Wroe, Bishop of Berwick.

The visitors enjoyed a boat trip on The Border Belle thanks to Berwick Boat Trips, a double decker ride to Robson’s Honey Farm, golf at Goswick, tours of Berwick’s walls, and the Town Hall.

Berwick’s Civic Party, Sheriffs and former Sheriffs and their Consorts from across England and Wales. Picture by Jim Gibson.

They also enjoyed the Berwick-upon-Tweed Civic Society exhibition in the Main Guard.

Piper Andrew Smith led the procession. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.
The service was led by the Right Reverend Mark Wroe, Bishop of Berwick. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.
Berwick's Civic Party welcomed the Sheriffs and and former Sheriffs and their Consorts and presented them with Berwick Friendship tartan ties. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

The visitors enjoyed a boat trip on The Border Belle thanks to Berwick Boat Trips. Picture by Susan Hughes.
