The data, published by the charity Shelter, reveal 68 people are homeless in the county – including 24 children.

Across the North East as a whole, 1,250 people are homeless. At least 50 are sleeping rough on any given night and 1,100 are living in temporary accommodation – many of whom are families.

Across England, the number of people living in temporary accommodation has risen by 74% in the last 10 years – something the charity argues is driven by a shortage of social housing, and an over-reliance on expensive and unstable private renting.

Homelessness is expected to rise due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

More than two-thirds of families living in temporary accommodation have been there for more than a year, showing this type of housing is becoming less ‘temporary’ as families cannot escape homelessness.

Tracy Guy, a spokeswoman for Shelter, said: “The new year should be a time of hope, but this isn’t the case for the 1,250 homeless people in the North East who are facing a truly bleak 2023.

"A cold doorway or a grotty hostel room is not a home, but this is reality for too many people today.

“Our frontline advisers are working tirelessly to help people who are desperate to escape homelessness – from the parents doing all they can to provide some shred of a normal family life while stuck in an emergency B&B, to the person terrified of another night sleeping rough.

"With private rents and living costs continuing to soar, thousands of people are not just facing a winter of worry, they are at risk of losing the roof over their head."

Scott Dickinson MBE, leader of Northumberland Labour, said: “These figures are shocking but unfortunately not surprising.

“We have continuously raised concerns about homelessness and the impact of this on residents and communities.

“Often the beauty of Northumberland is seen first and used by some to hide the real issues. We can't just talk inequalities without acknowledging the issues and not being afraid to try and tackle it.

"We need a real open and honest discussion about the needs of local people and not shy away from these difficulties people need us.”