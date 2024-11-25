A local history society is giving people the opportunity to provide a thoughtful and unusual Christmas present for friends and family members who care about Morpeth’s heritage.

The Shelfies Scheme has been created to help Morpeth Antiquarian Society raise funds for its museum collections rent for next year.

People can donate an amount in their own name or as a gift for friends and family.

A spokesperson for the society said: “Looking after our collections isn’t cheap. Our museum store costs around £5,000 per year in rent alone to house 1,300 artefacts, 2,000 books and over 2,000 photos/slides.

Pauline Chisholm in a section of the Morpeth Antiquarian Society museum store.

“By sponsoring a shelf, unit, storage box or even a single object, you’ll be helping ensure we keep our collections safe and can continue researching the wealth of colourful stories of bygone Morpeth and its community.

“Meanwhile, you’ll be safeguarding our heritage collections for the future as we work towards re-establishing our museum for tourists and residents back in Morpeth.

“You can Adopt an Artefact (£10), Befriend a Box (£20), Sponsor a Shelf (£50) or if you’re feeling even more generous as an individual or business you can Foster a Fixture (£120 for a bookcase, cabinet or other large unit), all containing fascinating items from Morpeth’s social history.

“In return for your sponsorship, we’ll send you a certificate of thanks, in your name or that of a friend or family member, and we’ll display your chosen name online, at displays and in the museum store.”

People can get a form online at www.northumbriana.org.uk/antiquarian%20society/Sponsor%20a%20Shelf%20form.pdf or at its next meeting on Friday, November 29 at St James’ Centre at 7.15pm.