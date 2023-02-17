Sheep at Whitehouse Farm caught on camera opening a locked gate
Staff at Whitehouse Farm were left confused after the same pen of sheep kept escaping.
The five Leicester sheep were moved indoors to keep warm in the cold and wet weather but somehow ended up wandering the barn several times each day.
The mystery was soon solved when staff at the visitor attraction, near Morpeth, watched a sheep perform her latest trick on CCTV.
Cleverly, Lucy managed to twist her nose into the lock to release the gate, and pull it wide open so that her and her pals could explore, which was soon caught on camera.
Heather at Whitehouse Farm said: “We were really really curious so we had a look on CCTV but we couldn’t really see how she was opening the gate. We had to wait and hide until she did it again.
"Honestly it was amazing. We were absolutely gobsmacked.”
The video has since been a hit on Facebook, with more than 25,000 likes on Facebook and 1,900 comments.