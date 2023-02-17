The five Leicester sheep were moved indoors to keep warm in the cold and wet weather but somehow ended up wandering the barn several times each day.

The mystery was soon solved when staff at the visitor attraction, near Morpeth, watched a sheep perform her latest trick on CCTV.

Cleverly, Lucy managed to twist her nose into the lock to release the gate, and pull it wide open so that her and her pals could explore, which was soon caught on camera.

Lucy the sheep was caught on camera opening the gate.

Heather at Whitehouse Farm said: “We were really really curious so we had a look on CCTV but we couldn’t really see how she was opening the gate. We had to wait and hide until she did it again.

"Honestly it was amazing. We were absolutely gobsmacked.”

