A large barge which attracted much curiosity last month is set to return to the Port of Berwick next week.

The Shearwater is currently carrying out geoscience survey work off the coast of Torness in East Lothian.

It visited Tweed Dock between July 11 and 29 to be assembled and prepared – manoeuvring its way in and out of port at high tide with just 10cm either side to spare.

Port chief executive David Calder said: “It’s new business for the Port of Berwick so that’s great.”

The Shearwater barge leaving Berwick. Picture: Port of Berwick

Jack-up barges like the Shearwater can raise their hulls above the water using hydraulic legs, offering a stable work environment even in choppy conditions.

Ship watchers have also been noting the passage of the SSCV Sleipnir on its way past Berwick. It is the world's largest semi-submersible crane vessel, owned and operated by Heerema Marine Contractors.