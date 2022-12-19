Susan Layton, who is retiring, has got to know generations of pupils over the years and seen a number of changes, such as the school switching from a first school to a primary school in 2015.

She also played her part in positive Ofsted reports for the school.

Deputy headteacher Emma Miller said: “Susan has primarily worked in the Early Years, where her passion and knowledge of children and how they learn is extensive. More recently she has been the Nursery manager, running our provision.

Susan Layton with nursery children.

“She has nurtured and educated generations of Pegswood families, having a positive impact on many lives.

“What Susan doesn’t know about the families and community of Pegswood isn’t worth knowing. Having worked alongside her for a number of years, her dedication, passion and love of the job was clearly evident.

“She always put her heart and soul into whatever she did for the children, staff, families and community. She will be a big miss.

“We celebrated Susan’s achievements in school on Friday (December 16) with a presentation of her achievements with staff, both present and former, and families from Pegswood. The children will say their goodbyes in an assembly and day of celebrations on Friday, December 23.

