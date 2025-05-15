SHAK dog charity in Northumberland receives £1,000 boost
Safe Homes and Kindness (SHAK), which provides a safe and secure environment for abused and mistreated dogs, has received a grant of £1,000 following overwhelming support from people in the area.
For the seventh year running, Benefact Group is giving away more than £1million to charities through its Movement for Good awards. Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with more than 2,000 Northumberland residents taking the time to put forward charities they care about.
Further winners will be revealed later in the year and Northumberland residents are encouraged to keep nominating by visiting https://movementforgood.com/.
Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, said: “We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”