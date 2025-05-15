SHAK dog charity in Northumberland receives £1,000 boost

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 16:39 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 16:41 BST
A Northumberland charity has received a funding boost as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

Safe Homes and Kindness (SHAK), which provides a safe and secure environment for abused and mistreated dogs, has received a grant of £1,000 following overwhelming support from people in the area.

For the seventh year running, Benefact Group is giving away more than £1million to charities through its Movement for Good awards. Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with more than 2,000 Northumberland residents taking the time to put forward charities they care about.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Further winners will be revealed later in the year and Northumberland residents are encouraged to keep nominating by visiting https://movementforgood.com/.

Shak The Sanctuary founder, Stephen Wylie with a rescue dog.placeholder image
Shak The Sanctuary founder, Stephen Wylie with a rescue dog.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, said: “We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice