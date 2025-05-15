A Northumberland charity has received a funding boost as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safe Homes and Kindness (SHAK), which provides a safe and secure environment for abused and mistreated dogs, has received a grant of £1,000 following overwhelming support from people in the area.

For the seventh year running, Benefact Group is giving away more than £1million to charities through its Movement for Good awards. Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with more than 2,000 Northumberland residents taking the time to put forward charities they care about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further winners will be revealed later in the year and Northumberland residents are encouraged to keep nominating by visiting https://movementforgood.com/.

Shak The Sanctuary founder, Stephen Wylie with a rescue dog.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, said: “We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”