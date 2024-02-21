Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sandra Phelps, a sewing machinist at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Manufacturing and Innovation Hub in Seaton Delaval, is up for an Unsung Hero Award, which celebrates the contributions made by non-clinical and non-medical NHS staff.

She started working at the trust-owned Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management as a volunteer sewing machinist during the Covid-19 pandemic, before being offered a permanent contract.

Sandra said: “I could not believe it. I felt really happy and proud. I was quite emotional at the time because I was thinking this is fantastic.

Sandra started at Northumbria Healthcare as a volunteer sewing machinist during the pandemic. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)

“I just think it is so important that the unsung heroes get these awards.

“If I won I would be over the moon, but I am already a winner being nominated and shortlisted and working alongside my colleagues in the factory.”

In addition to being an integral part of the factory’s production team, Sandra organises much-loved staff well-being events that have improved morale and productivity on the factory floor.

She also volunteers to mentor students from a local special educational needs school, who come to the hub on a weekly basis for work experience.

Rosie Sexton, people and engagement lead at Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, said: “We are so proud of Sandra. Being shortlisted is a reflection of her commitment to supporting everybody in the team and she deserves to be recognised for going above and beyond.

“It is great to see the work of non-clinical and non-medical staff acknowledged on a national scale.