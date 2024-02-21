Sewing machinist at NHS factory in Northumberland is shortlisted for an Unsung Hero Award
Sandra Phelps, a sewing machinist at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Manufacturing and Innovation Hub in Seaton Delaval, is up for an Unsung Hero Award, which celebrates the contributions made by non-clinical and non-medical NHS staff.
She started working at the trust-owned Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management as a volunteer sewing machinist during the Covid-19 pandemic, before being offered a permanent contract.
Sandra said: “I could not believe it. I felt really happy and proud. I was quite emotional at the time because I was thinking this is fantastic.
“I just think it is so important that the unsung heroes get these awards.
“If I won I would be over the moon, but I am already a winner being nominated and shortlisted and working alongside my colleagues in the factory.”
In addition to being an integral part of the factory’s production team, Sandra organises much-loved staff well-being events that have improved morale and productivity on the factory floor.
She also volunteers to mentor students from a local special educational needs school, who come to the hub on a weekly basis for work experience.
Rosie Sexton, people and engagement lead at Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, said: “We are so proud of Sandra. Being shortlisted is a reflection of her commitment to supporting everybody in the team and she deserves to be recognised for going above and beyond.
“It is great to see the work of non-clinical and non-medical staff acknowledged on a national scale.
“These roles contribute to a positive patient experience and that should not be overlooked.”