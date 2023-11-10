Seventy years of school crossing patrols celebrated in Northumberland
This year marks 70 years of the school crossing patrol service in Northumberland. To mark the occasion 14 current and recently retired school crossing patrol men and women were presented with a badge and certificate, thanking them for their service.
John, who works outside a school in the Bedlington area, said: “I have done many jobs over the years but being a school crossing patrol was something I always imagined myself doing once I retired.
“I love getting to know the children and their parents, and many now say hello when they see me in the streets whilst off duty.”
Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for improving roads and highways, said: “School crossing patrols play an important role in keeping families safe while crossing busy roads to and from school. The service turning 70 is a momentous occasion that deserves to be celebrated.”
Northumberland currently has a number of vacant school crossing patrol posts.