Seventy years of school crossing patrols celebrated in Northumberland

A special event has been held to honour the men and women who go out in all weathers to make sure children and their families are able to cross the road to and from school safely.
By Ian Smith
Published 10th Nov 2023, 15:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 15:58 GMT
This year marks 70 years of the school crossing patrol service in Northumberland. To mark the occasion 14 current and recently retired school crossing patrol men and women were presented with a badge and certificate, thanking them for their service.

John, who works outside a school in the Bedlington area, said: “I have done many jobs over the years but being a school crossing patrol was something I always imagined myself doing once I retired.

“I love getting to know the children and their parents, and many now say hello when they see me in the streets whilst off duty.”

School crossing patrol staff celebrating at County Hall.
School crossing patrol staff celebrating at County Hall.
Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for improving roads and highways, said: “School crossing patrols play an important role in keeping families safe while crossing busy roads to and from school. The service turning 70 is a momentous occasion that deserves to be celebrated.”

Northumberland currently has a number of vacant school crossing patrol posts.

To apply go to: https://www.northumberland.gov.uk/Highways/Road-safety/Traffic-schemes.aspx

