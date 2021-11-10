Seven charged with the murder of Cramlington father

Danny Humble, who was attacked and killed in Cramlington.

Emergency services were called to the Romsey Close area of Cramlington in the early hours of May 29 following reports that Danny Humble had been attacked.

Sadly, the 35-year-old passed away the following day after sustaining a head injury.

An investigation was launched immediately after the incident and police arrested seven teenagers, then aged between 16 and 17, on suspicion of murder.

They were released on bail while enquiries continued.

Today (Wednesday) all seven males, three of which have now turned 18, have been charged with murder.

They are due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today.

Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks, the senior officer leading the investigation, has praised the community for their assistance with the investigation.

She said: “Our thoughts remain with Danny’s loved ones, including his two young children who have been left without their father, and we continue to offer his family specialist support.

“This was a complex investigation and today’s charges are a result of a hundreds of hours of detailed investigative work and I want to thank Danny’s family for their continued support and patience.

“I want to take this opportunity to also thank everyone who aided our investigation and the community for supporting officers.

"That co-operation and assistance has been crucial to this investigation so far.

“I would ask anyone who has information who has not yet come forward, to contact police or Crimestoppers.

"It’s never too late to come forward.”