Services taking place in the Morpeth and Ponteland areas to honour the fallen

By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Nov 2024, 14:15 BST
On Remembrance Sunday in Morpeth, a parade led by Morpeth Pipe Band will set off from the Town Hall at 10.35am and will march to the Cenotaph via Bridge Street, Castle Square and Castle Bank.

After an introduction and prayer by the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, there will be a two-minute silence, following which, wreaths will be laid.

Afterwards, the parade will reform and march past the Town Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Ponteland on the same day, a parade will set off at 10.40am from Ponteland Leisure Centre and will march to the war memorial outside Ponteland Memorial Hall.

A picture taken by Anne Hopper during the service on Remembrance Sunday in Morpeth last year.placeholder image
A picture taken by Anne Hopper during the service on Remembrance Sunday in Morpeth last year.

A service will then take place and wreaths will be laid. The parade will then return to the Leisure Centre afterwards.

On Monday, November 11, a short service and two-minute silence will take place outside Morpeth Town Hall from 10.55am.

Rev White and Morpeth Mayor Betty Bawn will address the public.

Related topics:MorpethPontelandTown Hall
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice