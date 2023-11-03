News you can trust since 1854
Services taking place in Morpeth and Ponteland to honour the fallen

On Remembrance Sunday in Morpeth, a parade led by Morpeth Pipe Band will set off from the Town Hall at 10.35am and will march to the Cenotaph via Bridge Street, Castle Square and Castle Bank.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 09:58 GMT
The head of the Remembrance Sunday parade in Morpeth last year. Picture by Anne Hopper.
The head of the Remembrance Sunday parade in Morpeth last year. Picture by Anne Hopper.

After an introduction and prayer by the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, there will be a two-minute silence, following which, wreaths will be laid.

Afterwards, the parade will reform and march past the Town Hall.

In Ponteland on the same day, a parade will set off at 10.40am from Ponteland Leisure Centre and will march to the war memorial outside Ponteland Memorial Hall.

A service will then take place and wreaths will be laid. The parade will then return to the Leisure Centre afterwards.

On Saturday, November 11, a short service and two-minute silence will take place outside Morpeth Town Hall from 10.55am.

Rev White and Morpeth Mayor Jade Crawford will address the public.

