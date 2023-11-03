Services taking place in Morpeth and Ponteland to honour the fallen
After an introduction and prayer by the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, there will be a two-minute silence, following which, wreaths will be laid.
Afterwards, the parade will reform and march past the Town Hall.
In Ponteland on the same day, a parade will set off at 10.40am from Ponteland Leisure Centre and will march to the war memorial outside Ponteland Memorial Hall.
A service will then take place and wreaths will be laid. The parade will then return to the Leisure Centre afterwards.
On Saturday, November 11, a short service and two-minute silence will take place outside Morpeth Town Hall from 10.55am.
Rev White and Morpeth Mayor Jade Crawford will address the public.