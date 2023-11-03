The head of the Remembrance Sunday parade in Morpeth last year. Picture by Anne Hopper.

After an introduction and prayer by the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, there will be a two-minute silence, following which, wreaths will be laid.

Afterwards, the parade will reform and march past the Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Ponteland on the same day, a parade will set off at 10.40am from Ponteland Leisure Centre and will march to the war memorial outside Ponteland Memorial Hall.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A service will then take place and wreaths will be laid. The parade will then return to the Leisure Centre afterwards.

On Saturday, November 11, a short service and two-minute silence will take place outside Morpeth Town Hall from 10.55am.