The service, during which the town Mayor Coun John Robertson will lay a wreath, will be conducted by the Rev Lyn Phillips and the Rev Dr Adam Hood.

Lord Joicey, Deputy Lieutenant, will represent the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.

At the close of the service, the Civic Party, clergy, service units, Royal British Legion and other organisations will proceed to the war memorial in Castlegate for the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance, which will begin at 10.50am.

Large crowds at the 2022 Remembrance Sunday service in Berwick. Picture by Alan Hughes.

The Parade Commander will be Major Keith Marchant, of Northumbria Army Cadet Force, and the parade will be accompanied by the Berwick-upon-Tweed (Royal British Legion) Pipe Band.

Music at the war memorial will be provided by the Berwick Concert Society Band.

Following the two-minute silence at 11am, local organisations will lay wreaths at the war memorial before the Civic Party and clergy – followed by the Parade – move down Castlegate and Marygate to the Town Hall, where the representative of His Majesty the King and the Mayor will take the salute on the Town Hall steps.

Coun Robertson will also attend services and lay wreaths at Tweedmouth War Memorial at noon and Spittal War Memorial at 12.30pm.