After an introduction and prayer by the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, there will be a two-minute silence, following which, wreaths will be laid.

Afterwards, the parade will reform and march past the Town Hall.

In Ponteland on the same day, a parade will set off at 10.40am from Ponteland Leisure Centre and will march to the war memorial outside Ponteland Memorial Hall.

Picture from Remembrance Sunday in Morpeth 2021 by Anne Hopper.

A service will then take place and wreaths will be laid. The parade will then return to the Leisure Centre afterwards.

On Friday, November 11, a short service and two-minute silence will take place outside Morpeth Town Hall from 10.55am.