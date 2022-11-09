The Service, during which the town Mayor Coun Mike Greener will lay a wreath, will be conducted by the Rev Dr Adam Hood and the Rev Canon Dennis Handley.

Lord Joicey, Deputy Lieutenant, will represent the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.

At the close of the service, the Civic Party, clergy, service units, Royal British Legion and other organisations will proceed to the War Memorial in Castlegate for the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance, which will begin at 10.55am.

Standards raised at a Berwick remembrance service in 2021. Picture by Ian Smith.

The Parade Commander will be Major Keith Marchant, of Northumbria Army Cadet Force, and the parade will be accompanied by the Berwick-upon-Tweed (Royal British Legion) Pipe Band.

Music at the War Memorial will be provided by the Berwick Concert Society Band.

Following the two-minute silence at 11am, local organisations will lay wreaths at the War Memorial before the Civic Party and clergy – followed by the Parade – move down Castlegate and Marygate to the Town Hall, where the Mayor will take the salute on the Town Hall steps.

Coun Greener will also attend services and lay wreaths at Tweedmouth War Memorial at 12.15pm and Spittal War Memorial at 1pm.

