Service to mark the 80th anniversary of the Guyzance tragedy where 10 young soldiers died
Conducted by Rev Helen O’Sullivan, it will be held from 10.50am at the memorial that is located beside a weir on the River Coquet.
On January 17, 1945, a military training exercise ended in tragedy when 10 young soldiers, training for operations during the Second World War, engaged in a river crossing exercise on the River Coquet at Guyzance when the river was in full flood.
Their boat was swept over the weir. Weighed down by their equipment, not one of them survived.
The men of the Durham Light Infantry and the Duke of Wellington Regiment are remembered by a memorial stone with their names inscribed.
There will be approximately 50 people in attendance, including ex-servicemen from the Regiments of the soldiers who died. There will be two buglers and also servicemen carrying the local regimental colours.
