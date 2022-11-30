A congregation from Alnham Church (St Michael and All Angels) held a candlelit event to remember Jock Scott and Willie Middlemas.

It was attended by Jock’s son, Thomas, and his wife Helen, and Jock’s grandson Craig. They brought Jock’s shepherds stick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in attendance were members of the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team, the chair and deputy chair of the Northumberland National Park Authority and Ranger, members of 1st Whittingham BP Scout Group and local farmers and residents.

Some of those in attendance at the service.

The service was led by Rev Judy Glover, a shepherd and former vicar of the parish.

Jean Davidson, Northumberland National Park Authority chair, said: “It was an honour for my National Park colleagues and I to attend the memorial service on behalf of Northumberland National Park Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Remembering the shepherds, Jock and Willie, and meeting some of Jock’s family was a humbling experience 60 years on from the tragic incident.

“The Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team was originally formed by volunteer National Park Rangers following the search for the shepherds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the service and refreshments, those in attendance went up to the cairn to lay an autumn posy.

“The team has developed significantly over the years and continues to support emergency services, communities, and visitors to the National Park, in all weather, 365 days a year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On November 17, 1962, Jock Scott, Willie Bulloch and Willie Middlemas were on their way home to Ewartly Shank from Rothbury Mart. It was the coldest winter on record, but it was sunny when they left the mart.

They drove up past Alnham and dropped Willie Bulloch off at Castle Hill Farm. They continued up the valley on their tractor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In those days there was no road, just a track. There were no phone lines either.

A cairn was erected to remember the shepherds in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A blizzard hit and they had to abandon the tractor and continue by foot. They farmed the hills they were in and knew the way well, but they never arrived.

Two days later, Jock’s wife, Peg, saw Willie Bulloch tending to his flock and asked when her husband might be home. The alarm was raised and a search began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tractor was found and eventually Jock’s body, less than half a mile from home. The snow was drifting in the winds.

RAF Mountain Rescue and local farmers searched with nine dogs. On the Wednesday, the sun came out and the snow softened – a young dog, Rex, picked up a scent and found Willie’s body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jock left a wife and two children. Willie was godfather to one of them. An auction was held at Rothbury Mart to raise money for the families, with some farmers even bidding for their own stock.

The search led to the formation of the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team, originally made up of volunteer Park Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cairn, described by Jean as “a special memorial in the National Park” was erected to remember the shepherds in 2007.