The service will take place at the Abbey on Sunday, September 18 at 6pm; doors will open at 5.15pm, and everyone is warmly invited to attend.

The service is expected to last around an hour and will end before the National Moment of Reflection at 8pm which will be marked by a one-minute silence.

The Rector of Hexham Abbey and Chaplain to the King, The Reverend David Glover said: “Everyone is warmly welcome to the service.

A county service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II is being held at Hexham Abbey.

"There will be thanksgiving for all The Queen has done, we will celebrate her life, support each other in sadness, and commend The Queen into God’s care.”

If you are unable to attend the service, you are able to watch the livestream, which can be found at https://nland.cc/service

Cllr Trevor Cessford, civic head at Northumberland County Council, added: “Along with the whole country, we were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.