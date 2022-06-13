There was a large turnout at the remembrance service marking 40 years since the Falklands war.

A large crowd attended the remembrance service held at Blyth cenotaph in Ridley Park last Sunday to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands.

The simple service of remembrance to those who lost their lives was organised by the Blyth branch of the Royal British Legion and was conducted by the Rev Ann Shepherdson.

A two minutes silence was observed and a wreath laying ceremony was led by the local MP Ian Levy, Mayor Cllr Warren Taylor, councillors and veterans.

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy and Blyth Town Council Mayor Cllr Warren Taylor were among those to lay wreaths.

The local Territorial Army, 203 (Elswick) Battery Royal Artillery and veterans were also in attendance.

